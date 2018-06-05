Adena among top heart attack hospitals

Adena Regional Medical Center (ARMC) has achieved the American College of Cardiology’s NCDR ACTION Registry Gold Performance Achievement Award for 2018. ARMC, previously a Silver performer, is now one of only 37 hospitals in the U.S. to achieve Gold Performance status this year.

Award recipients must demonstrate sustained achievement in the ACTION Registry for eight consecutive quarters. ARMC and other recipients have performed at the top level of standards for specific performance measures.

“As a Gold Performance Award recipient, Adena has shown it is a leader in implementing top-level standards of care and protocols for its patients,” said Deepak L. Bhatt, M.D., chair of the ACTION Registry and executive director of Interventional Cardiovascular Programs at Brigham and Women’s Hospital Heart and Vascular Center. “By meeting the requirements set forth in the registry and establishing a culture of providing guideline-recommended therapy, Adena is saving lives and improving outcomes for heart attack patients.”

The award recognizes Adena’s commitment and success in implementing a higher standard of care for heart attack patients. It also signifies that ARMC has reached an aggressive goal in assuring patients being treated for heart attack receive a standard of care that is outlined by the American College of Cardiology/American Heart Association clinical guidelines and recommendations.

Earlier this year, ARMC was named a Watson Health national Top 50 Cardiovascular Hospital for superior heart care. Full participation in the registry engages hospitals in a robust continuing quality improvement process. This is accomplished using data to drive improvements, adhering to the latest fast changing cardiology guideline recommendations, and achieving a top-level quality of care for heart attack patients.

“Adena Regional Medical Center continues to add to its growing list of achievements, demonstrating the high standard of heart care available in our region for the people who live here,” said Jeff Graham, Adena president and CEO. “This recognition reflects the commitment of our cardiovascular providers and staff, toward quality, safety and top-rated heart health care for patients living in south central Ohio.”

The Center for Disease Control estimates more than 700,000 Americans suffer a heart attack each year. A heart attack occurs when a blood clot in a coronary artery partially or completely blocks blood flow to the heart muscle. Treatment guidelines include: administering aspirin upon arrival and discharge; rapid timely restoration of blood flow to the blocked heart artery; smoking cessation counseling; cardiac rehabilitation; and more.

Submitted by Jason Gilham, communications manager, Adena Health System.

