Hamilton receives doctoral degree

Reta Hamilton, DNP, RN and a full-time assistant professor at Southern State Community College, recently completed her Doctor of Nursing Practice Degree with a nurse executive focus.

Hamilton graduated April 28, 2018 from Otterbein University in Westerville.

She is a 1974 graduate of Whiteoak High School. Hamilton began her nursing studies at Southern State Community College, where she graduated from the RN program in 1994. She graduated from Wright State University in 2000 with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing Degree. She completed her academic studies at Otterbein with a Master of Science Degree in Nursing in 2005, followed by a Doctor of Nursing Practice Degree in 2006.

Hamilton resides in Hillsboro with her husband of 45 years, Pastor Randy Hamilton of the Hillsboro House of Worship. The couple has two married daughters and six grandchildren.

Hamilton plans to continue her career as a Southern State faculty member.

Submitted by Kris Cross, SSCC director of public relations.

Hamilton https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/06/web1_Hamiltonpic.jpg Hamilton