Highland Co. Humane Society Pet of the Week

The Highland Humane Society Pet of the Week is Fancy, a 2-year-old female pit bull. She is housebroken and lives to take walks. She is friendly and loves to be around people. She is very well mannered, doesn’t jump up on you, and rarely barks. Fancy would make a great addition to an active family. If you could give Fancy, or any of the other cats and dogs at the animal shelter, a good forever home, contact the Humane Society at 9331 SR 124, P.O. Box 471, Hillsboro, Ohio 45133; or call 937-393-2110. The shelter is open Tuesday to Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. and is closed Sunday and Monday. The next Rascal Unit, a low cost spay, neuter mobile unit that the Highland Humane Society brings to the Leesburg fire station every couple of months, is June 27. They also perform some surgeries and give shots for dogs and cats. Payment must be made in advance. contact the Humane Society for more information. The animal shelter is accepting donations for its yearly yard sale on July 7. Bring any donations, except clothing, to the animal shelter.

The Highland Humane Society Pet of the Week is Fancy, a 2-year-old female pit bull. She is housebroken and lives to take walks. She is friendly and loves to be around people. She is very well mannered, doesn’t jump up on you, and rarely barks. Fancy would make a great addition to an active family. If you could give Fancy, or any of the other cats and dogs at the animal shelter, a good forever home, contact the Humane Society at 9331 SR 124, P.O. Box 471, Hillsboro, Ohio 45133; or call 937-393-2110. The shelter is open Tuesday to Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. and is closed Sunday and Monday. The next Rascal Unit, a low cost spay, neuter mobile unit that the Highland Humane Society brings to the Leesburg fire station every couple of months, is June 27. They also perform some surgeries and give shots for dogs and cats. Payment must be made in advance. contact the Humane Society for more information. The animal shelter is accepting donations for its yearly yard sale on July 7. Bring any donations, except clothing, to the animal shelter. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/06/web1_Pet-of-the-Week.jpg The Highland Humane Society Pet of the Week is Fancy, a 2-year-old female pit bull. She is housebroken and lives to take walks. She is friendly and loves to be around people. She is very well mannered, doesn’t jump up on you, and rarely barks. Fancy would make a great addition to an active family. If you could give Fancy, or any of the other cats and dogs at the animal shelter, a good forever home, contact the Humane Society at 9331 SR 124, P.O. Box 471, Hillsboro, Ohio 45133; or call 937-393-2110. The shelter is open Tuesday to Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. and is closed Sunday and Monday. The next Rascal Unit, a low cost spay, neuter mobile unit that the Highland Humane Society brings to the Leesburg fire station every couple of months, is June 27. They also perform some surgeries and give shots for dogs and cats. Payment must be made in advance. contact the Humane Society for more information. The animal shelter is accepting donations for its yearly yard sale on July 7. Bring any donations, except clothing, to the animal shelter.