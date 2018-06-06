Adena Healthy Kids Summer Fun Challenge

For some kids, reading during the summer can feel a lot like homework. However, Adena Community Health and the public library systems across Highland, Pike and Ross counties are working to make reading fun for children this summer.

The Healthy Kids Summer Fun Challenge is a reading program that rewards kids for not only reading, but also staying active. Each child is asked to read a certain number of books, while also completing various physical challenges that encourage kids to put down their devices, unplug video games and get moving. These physical challenges are then documented in an exercise log provided by Adena.

Upon completion of their reading assignments and exercise log, participants will be entered into a drawing for a new bike or iPod. Special gifts and goodies will also be provided throughout the program.

“The goal is to engage all participants in at least eight healthy activities over the course of the summer, including reduced use of cell phones and iPads and more time being outside and active,” said Kim Jones, Adena director of community health advancement.

Now in its fifth year, Adena is continuing this partnership with the local libraries. The program reached 2,100 kids last year and organizers are hoping to engage 2,500 children this time around. “The libraries are a fantastic partner during the summer months and a great outlet to reach the kids in our service areas,” said Jones.

For more information and registration dates on the Healthy Kids Summer Fun Challenge, contact any participating library: Highland County District Library, Garnet A. Wilson Public Library of Pike County or Chillicothe & Ross County Public Library.

For more about Adena Health System and its services, visit adena.org or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter @adenamedical.

Submitted by Macey Power, communications specialist, Adena Health System.