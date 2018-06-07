Adena expanding Women’s Health Services

Adena Health System has announced that it is expanding its Women’s Health Services program.

As part of Adena’s strategy to expand the availability of close-to-home health care for people throughout Adena’s service region, Premier Women’s Health Ob/Gyn, located in Chillicothe, has joined Adena Health System.

On June 1, 2018, Dr. Jennifer Regan, Dr. Richard Villarreal, and Amy Barrows, DNP, CNP, became members of the Adena Medical Group of providers. Additionally, Dr. Rebecca Pareja will begin practicing at Premier Women’s Health Ob/Gyn later this summer.

“I’m excited to have the team from Premier Women’s Health Ob/Gyn join us in expanding Adena’s Women’s Health services,” said Adena President and CEO Jeff Graham. “Patients throughout our region expect and deserve to have their health care needs met, without having to travel long distances for care. Drs. Regan and Villarreal have been taking care of patients in our region for many years, along with being very active community partners.

“The addition of Premier Women’s Health is an exciting demonstration of Adena’s Partnership commitment to build strong relationships with health care providers in its seven-county service region. Whether the entity wants to join the Adena network, or remain independent, the overall goal is to be sure patients in south central Ohio have the best possible access to the care they need, without having to leave their communities.”

“This management team, under the direction of Adena’s new CEO Jeff Graham, has proven to be very patient oriented,” said Villarreal. “This has long been Dr. Regan’s and my philosophy. With this new way of thinking at Adena, it made sense for us to come home. I truly believe our patients and our community will benefit from all of the changes we will have for them.”

Adena’s Women’s Health Services program offers a wide range of services including: wellness and prevention programs; comprehensive breast care; obstetrics; gynecology; gynecological surgery, including robot-assisted, minimally-invasive gynecologic surgery; and more. Adena Ob/Gyn also has a midwifery program, accredited ultrasound technicians, and a women’s centering program that offers a support system for mothers-to-be and new moms facing social difficulties.

“Adena Ob/Gyn, with its seven physicians and five certified nurse midwives, welcomes Dr. Regan, Dr. Villarreal and Amy Barrows, DNP, CNP,” said Dr. Emiley Blake, lead physician with Adena Ob/Gyn and Adena Health System’s Women’s Health Services program. “Adena’s established Ob/Gyn service line has a great depth of experience in providing health care access to the women of our region. Joining together will further enhance Adena’s women’s health services for our patients.”

Current patients of Premier Women’s Health Ob/Gyn should not notice any change in the care they receive. Regan, Villarreal and staff will continue to see patients at Premier’s current Blackwater Road office location. However, patients will have a more convenient experience when delivering their babies and when having gynecologic surgeries, each being performed at Adena Regional Medical Center, in Chillicothe. Previously, Premier Women’s Health Ob/Gyn patients had to travel to Columbus to deliver their babies, and to Circleville for surgeries.

To learn more about Adena and its Women’s Health Services, visit www.adena.org/women.

Submitted by Maria Smith, director, corporate communications, Adena Health System.

Barrows https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/06/web1_Adena-Barrows-mug.jpg Barrows Regan https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/06/web1_Adena-Regan-mug.jpg Regan Villarreal https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/06/web1_Adena-Villarreal-mug.jpg Villarreal