Community Care Hospice offers grief support

Community Care Hospice is offering grief support groups that will meet Tuesdays weekly June 19 through July 24.

Growing Through Grief is a six-week support group open to anyone in the community who has lost a loved one and is struggling with their loss. There is no cost to attend, but advance registration is required.

When experiencing grief, many people feel like strangers in unfamiliar territory. People grieve differently, and one person’s experience may look very different than that of another. Though everyone grieves in a unique way, grief support services can help some people better cope with common characteristics of acute grief, such as:

• Overwhelming sadness and tearfulness;

• Feelings of emptiness and loneliness;

• Difficulty with concentration and memory;

• Problems falling and/or staying asleep;

• Changes in appetite;

• Lack of energy and/or motivation;

• Decreased interest in things that formerly held your interest;

• Desire to withdraw socially from others;

• Restlessness and/or increased anxiety.

Those interested in attending Growing through Grief sessions can choose to attend the program from 2 to 3:30 p.m. or from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Community Care Hospice offices, 1669 Rombach Ave., Wilmington.

For additional information, contact Community Care Hospice at 937-382-5400 or email michellekessler@communitycarehospice.com.

Community Care Hospice, based in Wilmington, Ohio, is a not-for-profit hospice founded in 2004 serving 10 counties, including Highland County.

Submitted by Vicky Forrest, media content editor, Ohio’s Hospice.