DAR holds Conservation Meeting

The Waw-wil-a-way Chapter of the DAR met at The Highlands Nature Sanctuary on June 2 for its Conservation Meeting. The Highlands Nature Sanctuary is the former Seven Caves on Cave Road just off of east U.S. Route 50. The club enjoyed the lovely deck and beautiful weather for its meeting and lunch.

Meeting reports included the president general’s message, national defense message and a conservation report about hiking and picking up trash along the way. Some members hiked the trails afterward.

The membership chairman and the registrar reported on new members and children of the American Revolution.

If you are interested in joining and to learn more about DAR go to: https://www.dar.org/national-society/become-member/how-join. You may also send an email to registrar Tonia Edwards at tfayeedwards@gmail.com or membership chairman Pat Young at alyoung29@sbcglobal.net

The next meeting will be Aug. 4 at 11 a.m. at the New Vienna Church of Christ, 148 West St., New Vienna. Visitors are welcome.

Submitted by Jane Stowers, vice regent and PR committee.

Members of the Waw-wil-a-way Chapter of the DAR are pictured during their June 2 meeting at the Highland Nature Sanctuary. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/06/web1_DAR-pic.jpg Members of the Waw-wil-a-way Chapter of the DAR are pictured during their June 2 meeting at the Highland Nature Sanctuary.