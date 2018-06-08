Hillsboro Police Department reports

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

June 5

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Johnny Wright Jr., 44. of Meally, Ky., was arrested for possession of drugs schedule one or two substance.

Wesley Stratton, 24, of Hillsboro, was arrested for possession of drugs schedule one or two substance, possession of cocaine, and trafficking in drugs.

Lindsey Lawson, 27, of Hillsboro, was arrested for trafficking in drugs.

Chadwick Price, 39, of Hillsboro, was arrested on a failure to appear bench warrant and possession of marijuana.

INCIDENT

Officers with the police department conducted a traffic stop in the 1400 block of North High Street. During the traffic stop it was found that a subject(s) in the vehicle had outstanding warrants and that a female gave law enforcement officers false information about her identity. Officers were able to positively identify the female. Lori Johnson, 43, of Hillsboro, was arrested for on a failure to appear bench warrant and for obstructing official business. Anthony Lee Wilcox, 19, of Hillsboro, was arrested on a failure to appear bench warrant. They were both transported to the Highland County Justice Center without incident.