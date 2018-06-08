Greenfield Police Department reports

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:

June 4

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Austin Bender, 18, Greenfield, was arrested for possession of marijuana.

Jerry Dale Hodge, 23, Greenfield, was issued a citation for driving under suspension.

INCIDENTS

At 12:20 p.m., a resident in the 100 block of Jefferson Street reported a theft.

At 2:06 p.m., a resident in the 400 block of Mirabeau Street reported someone forced entry to their residence and removed property without permission.