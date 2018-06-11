First State donates $300 to Fairfield FFA

The First State Bank team has announced the donation of $300 to the Fairfield FFA Chapter in Leesburg. The funds were donated will help pay for the students’ trip to Washington, D.C. for the FFA Leadership Conference.

On June 4, Brianna Burleson, Braden Heizer and Teigan Thackston came to First State Bank for the official check presentation photo. The check was presented by Diana Grooms, manager of the Hillsboro Banking Center.

“As a community bank, supporting our schools and local agricultural students is very important to us,” said Diana Grooms. “We are a proud to contribute to our local FFA chapters and we wish the Fairfield FFA students many successes on their trip to Washington, D.C.,” said Grooms.

Submitted by Lauren K. Hamilton, marketing coordinator, First State Bank.

Pictured, from left, are Fairfield FFA students Braden Heizer, Bianna Burleson and Teigan Thackston, and Diana Grooms, manager of the First State Banking Center in Hillsboro. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/06/web1_First-State-pic.jpg Pictured, from left, are Fairfield FFA students Braden Heizer, Bianna Burleson and Teigan Thackston, and Diana Grooms, manager of the First State Banking Center in Hillsboro.