Greenfield Police Department reports

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:

June 5

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Gregory Ralph, 42, Greenfield, was issued a citation for driving under suspension and expired tags.

Colin Tumbleson, 21, Greenfield, was arrested for carrying concealed weapons and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

Dylan Rodgers, 19, Greenfield, was issued a citation for driving under suspension.

A 17-year-old Wilmington juvenile was arrested for a probation violation.

June 6

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Wesley Clevenger, 37, Greenfield, was issued a citation for speed.

Barbara Smith, 58, Greenfield, was issued a citation for no child restraint-booster seat.

INCIDENT

At 3:03 p.m., the police department received a report of a vehicle/pedestrian traffic collision in the 200 block of North Washington Street. Upon arrival of officers and the Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District, it was found that a 62-year-old female, along with a friend, had been crossing North Washington Street when the 62-year-old was struck by a motorist. Upon investigation, the police department said it appears that the collision was the result of glare on the motorist’s windshield. There were no signs of impairment by either subject involved and speed was not a factor. The police department would like to remind all pedestrians to use the proper crosswalks and follow all laws when walking upon or crossing roadways.

June 7

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Brandon Pettiford, 32, Greenfield, was arrested for criminal damage.

INCIDENT

At 4:14 p.m., a resident in the 200 block of North 11th Street reported a theft.

June 8

INCIDENTS

At 4:20 p.m., a resident in the 700 block of McClain Avenue reported someone forced entry to their residence and removed property without permission.

At 10:16 p.m., a resident in the 300 block of North Street reported someone forced entry to their residence and removed property without permission.

June 9

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Joshua Knisley, 44, Hillsboro, was arrested for driving under suspension, fictitious plates, and receiving stolen property.

INCIDENT

At 1:33 p.m., a resident in the 700 block of South Seventh Street reported a theft.

June 10

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Jason Bond, 39, Greenfield, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jeffrey Duncan, 44, Greenfield, was arrested for failure to comply with court orders.