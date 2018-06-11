Moberly receives OESCA award

Tthe Ohio Educational Service Center Association (OESCA) recognized 82 of Ohio’s top students from across the state recently during the 29th annual Franklin B. Walter All-Scholastic Awards Program, named in honor of Ohio’s 31st state superintendent of public instruction.

The award was established in 1989 by OESCA to promote and recognize outstanding student leaders for their academic achievement and service to their school and communities. One senior from each county in Ohio is eligible to receive this honor, and Riley Moberly, a senior at Hillsboro High School, was selected as the Highland County winner from the Southern Ohio Educational Service Center.

“Over the last 29 years, OESCA has recognized over 2,000 scholars and student leaders during this event,” said Beth Justice, Southern Ohio ESC superintendent. “We wish Riley great success as she pursues her studies at the college level.”

Moberly is ranked in the top of her class and plans to attend Kent State University where she will major in biology and premed studies. Her longterm goal is to become a practicing physician and conduct research to find the cure for cystic fibrosis.

Moberly is known throughout her school community as an athlete, scholar and student leader.

Throughout high school, Moberly has been a member of the soccer, basketball, softball and track and field teams.

Additionally, she has been a member of the National Honor Society, Spanish Club, student council, and Frontier Athletic Conference Sportsmanship Committee. She has served as a peer tutor and student aide.

Moberly is also active in her community serving as a coach in youth athletic programs, member of the Liberty Park Ground Crew, camp counselor, neighborhood lawn mower, and community blood drive chairperson.

Moberly has been recognized with several honors and awards including, in part, being named an Advanced Placement College Board Scholar with Distinction, Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizen Award Recipient, and the Ohio High School Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association Scholar Athlete.

She is the daughter of Katie and JR Moberly.

Information for this article was provided by Diana Miller, who coordinates communications for the SOESC.

Pictured, from left, are Beth Justice, superintendent of the SOESC; award recipient Riley Moberly; and Chris Keylor, 2018 chairperson from the Ohio Education Service Center Association. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/06/web1_Walter-Award-pic.jpg Pictured, from left, are Beth Justice, superintendent of the SOESC; award recipient Riley Moberly; and Chris Keylor, 2018 chairperson from the Ohio Education Service Center Association.