Falls management coaches needed

The Area Agency on Aging District 7 (AAA7) is looking for community coaches to assist with facilitating its falls management program entitled Matter of Balance. Volunteer coaches will continue to support the classes in their individual communities after they complete training through the AAA7. An upcoming coaches training will be held in Adams County for those interested in serving as a volunteer coach in their community.

Matter of Balance emphasizes practical strategies to manage falls. Participants in the class learn to view falls as controllable, set goals for increasing activity, make changes to reduce fall risks at home, and exercise to increase strength.

Coaches for Matter of Balance help participants become more confident about managing falls and help participants identify ways to reduce falls. In addition, coaches lead exercises to help participants increase their strength and balance. Coaches should have good communication and interpersonal skills; exhibit enthusiasm, dependability and a willingness to lead small groups of older adults; and have the ability to lead low to moderate level exercise. Once trained, coaches can schedule their classes for twice a week for four weeks or once a week for eight weeks. Classes are two hours long each.

The upcoming volunteer coaches training will take place in Seaman at the Monarch Meadows Nursing and Rehab Center, 299 Commerce Drive, on Thursday, June 28 from 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Attendees will be provided with assistance in organizing classes and materials for support.

Anyone interested in A Matter of Balance either as a participant or volunteer workshop leader, should contact the local Area Agency on Aging District 7 at 1-800-582-7277 and ask for either Jennifer Atkinson (ext. 247) or Carla Cox (ext. 284). Preregistration is required.

The Area Agency on Aging District 7, Inc. provides services on a non-discriminatory basis. These services are available to help older adults and those with disabilities live safely and independently in their own homes through services paid for by Medicare, Medicaid, other federal and state resources, as well as private pay. The AAA7’s Resource Center is also available to anyone in the community looking for information or assistance with long-term care options. Available Monday through Friday from 8:00 am until 4:30 pm, the Resource Center is a valuable contact for learning more about options and what programs and services are available for assistance.

Submitted by Jenni Dovyak-Lewis, director of community outreach and training, Area Agency on Aging District 7, Inc.