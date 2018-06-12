College education news

OU Chillicothe Dean’s List

Ohio University Chillicothe has announced its dean’s list for the spring semester of the 2017-18 school year. To achieve this, students need to earn at least a cumulative grade point average of 3.5 or higher for a minimum of 15 semester hours of credit earned, including at least 12 hours attempted for letter grades that are used to calculate GPA.

Local students named to the list include: Samantha Cassady, Bainbridge; Jensen Daulton, Hillsboro; Mackenzie Jones, Bainbridge; Beth Kegley, Greenfield; Jenna Perie, Greenfield; Madison Shoenleben, Peebles; Caleb Smith, Bainbridge; and Nicholas Winland, Bainbridge.

Pickering on dean’s list

Hannah Pickering, of Leesburg, was named to the dean’s list at Capital University for the spring 2018 semester. In order to be named to the dean’s list, full-time, degree-seeking students must have achieved a grade point average of at least 3.5.

Larrick provost’s list

Capital University has announced that Grace Larrick, of Leesburg, has been named to the provost’s list for the spring 2018 semester. To be named to the provost’s list, full-time, degree-seeking students must have achieved a grade point average of at least 3.70.

This story was compiled from several news releases sent to The Times-Gazette.