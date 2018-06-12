Fife earns two degrees at OU

William Casey Fife, a 2014 graduate of the Hillsboro Christian Academy, received two bachelor’s degrees from Ohio University on May 5.

Fife graduated cum laude (3.69 GPA) with a bachelor’s of sports ,anagement as well as a bachelor’s of business administration, majoring in sports management, business analytics, and management information systems. During his time at OU, Fife was able to contribute to various consulting projects with organizations such as the Chicago Bulls, Centric Consulting and Hyland Software. Additionally, he completed a yearlong internship with OU football in their equipment room, where he assisted with all day-to-day operations for the team, including both practice and game-day responsibilities. He was also able to travel to all of the team’s away games, including a 41-6 victory over UAB in the Bahamas Bowl.

In the fall, Fife will find himself back in Athens, pursuing master’s of business administration degree and potentially a master’s of business analytics degree. He hopes that these degrees, along with the experiences associated with them, will land him a future job in a front office of a sports organization.”

Submitted by William Fife.

