SSCC offers free GED prep classes

Adults who want to earn their GED, prep for college, or improve basic academic skills are invited to attend free classes through the Adult Opportunity Center (AOC) at Southern State Community College.

Register by July 1 to enroll for summer classes. The program is offered free to any individual who is at least 16 years of age (those under the age of 19 have additional requirements). All books and materials are provided, and no fees are charged for instruction.

The AOC provides classes on each Southern State campus and at several off-campus locations, including UC Clermont in Batavia, Ohio Means Jobs (Clermont County) in Eastgate, Adams/Brown EOI in Georgetown, Greenfield Middle School in Greenfield, Manchester Educational & Activity Center in Manchester, and Oakdale Estates in West Union.

Those interested in participating are encouraged to schedule an orientation by contacting SSCC’s Adult Opportunity Center at 1-800-628-7722, ext. 2687. Registration is required and seats are limited.

