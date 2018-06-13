The Highland Humane Society Pet of the Week is Miss Lyn, a 4 year old spayed female pit mull. Miss Lyn was surrendered by an elderly person who has become ill and unable to care for her anymore. She is a low-key dog who is used to the slow life. She is used to living inside the house and is housebroken and probably would do best as an only pet. If you could give Miss Lyn, or any of the other dogs and cats at the Highland County Humane Society Animal Shelter a good home, visit the shelter at 9331 SR 124, east of Hillsboro, or call 937-393-2110. The shelter is open Tuesday to Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. and is closed Sunday and Monday. If you are interested in kittens, she shelter has some ready for adoption. It is also accepting donations for its annhual yard sale to be held on July 7, Bring any donation, except clothing, to the Humane Society.

