VFW gives Relay for Life $500

Hillsboro VFW Post 9094 recently donated $500 to Highland County Relay for Life. Pictured, from left, are VFW Post Commander Rick Wilkin, Janie Angles with Relay for Life, and VFW Post Quartermaster David Pinney. Highland County Relay for Life’s big annual event will be held from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, June 23 at the Highland County Farigrounds in Hillsboro.

