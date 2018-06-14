2018 Highland County Fair Flower Shows set

The Hillsboro Garden Club has finalized plans for the Flower Shows during Labor Day weekend.

Chairman Rose Marie Cowdrey with Larry Moore and Beryl Gruelle have chosen a theme of “Slogans.” Dates for the Dahlia Show are Sept. 3-4. Non-garden club member show dates are Sept. 5-6. And the garden club member only show is on Sept. 7-8.

The public is invited to participate as exhibitors as well as to come and see and smell the flowers. A deadline of Aug. 24 for fair entry sheets is in the back of the 2018 Highland County Fairbook and entry sheets sghould be sent in with $25, which will give show participants an exhibitor pass and that is good for every day of the fair week. Classes and their coding are listed in the fairbook which comes out at the end of July.

Dahlia Artistic Classes on Monday, Sept. 3 are Bright & Shiny (Designer’s Choice) and What Goes Round, Comes Round (Designer’s Choice).

Slogans featured in the Division IA Seniors—Non Garden Club Artistic classes on Wednesday, Sept. 5 will be Flowers Remind Us of Church (Inspirational), A Penny for Your Thoughts (Still Life), and One Man’s Junk is Another Man’s Treasure (designer’s choice-which means you can pick the artistic style you want to show).

Slogans featured in the Division IIB – Juniors, under 18 years old, will be The Three R’s (designer’s choice), An Apple a Day Keeps the Doctor Away (designer’s choice), and Bright and Sunny (Designer’s Choice). The new horticulture variety is a Ferry Morse Zinnia, Giant Scarlet Flame. See the fair book for other horticulture classes to enter. Slogans for the Division III—Invitational Garden Club Niches are Slogans, you are to pick one yourself (designer’s choice), Slogans, name one with Table Setting Type I (designer’s choice).

The Friday, Sept. 7- flower show is for Hillsboro Garden Club members participation only. It features horticulture and artistic classes similar to the Monday/Tuesday and Wednesday/Thursday shows. New varieties added for 2018 are the Zinnia, Giant Scarlet Flame by Ferry Morse plus Rosemary, herb. Seeds are available locally. Slogan classes are: Flowers Remind Us of Church (Inspirational), What Goes Round, Comes Round (Reverse Diagonal), A Penny For Your Thoughts (Still Life), One Man’s Junk, Another’s Treasure (Designer’s Choice), What Goes Up Must Come Down (Designer’s Choice).

Judging starts at 11 a.m. Monday Sept. 3 for all dahlias and is closed until completed. The judging for Wednesday and Friday has until 1 a.m. to have all specimens and artistic entries set up with judging to follow. After judging is complete, the public is invited to observe the grandeur. Questions are welcomed and more participation is wanted.

For information on dahlias, call Larry Moore at 937-725-4528. For the Wednesday Open Class and Juniors call Rose Marie Cowdrey at 937-402-1038 or Beryl Gruelle at 937-393-2723.

Submitted by Jennifer West, Nancy Baldwin and Carol Gorby.