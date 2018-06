NCB donates $2,500 to Butler Springs

NCB recently donated $2,500 to Butler Springs Christian Camp. With approximately 8,500 people visiting Butler Springs Christian Camp & Retreat Center each year, the money will be used to help provide smaller, more unique meeting areas for guests. Pictured, from left, are: Dave Smith, NCB facilities manager; Chris Osborne, Butler Springs Retreat coordinator; Keith Warner, camp director; Gus Denzik, facilities director; and Matt James, program director.

NCB recently donated $2,500 to Butler Springs Christian Camp. With approximately 8,500 people visiting Butler Springs Christian Camp & Retreat Center each year, the money will be used to help provide smaller, more unique meeting areas for guests. Pictured, from left, are: Dave Smith, NCB facilities manager; Chris Osborne, Butler Springs Retreat coordinator; Keith Warner, camp director; Gus Denzik, facilities director; and Matt James, program director. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/06/web1_NCB-pic-3.jpg NCB recently donated $2,500 to Butler Springs Christian Camp. With approximately 8,500 people visiting Butler Springs Christian Camp & Retreat Center each year, the money will be used to help provide smaller, more unique meeting areas for guests. Pictured, from left, are: Dave Smith, NCB facilities manager; Chris Osborne, Butler Springs Retreat coordinator; Keith Warner, camp director; Gus Denzik, facilities director; and Matt James, program director.