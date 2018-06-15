Local veterans organizations honored

Several local veterans organizations were honored Thursday during Flag Day ceremonies held at AMVETS of Hillsboro Post 61 for their contributions, financially and as volunteers, to the Georgetown Veterans Home. In this photo, Jim Vinson, acting as commander for the Highland County Veterans Honor Guard, accepts an award from Hanna Hopper, volunteer services coordinator at the veterans home.

Hillsboro VFW Post 9094 Quartermaster David Pinney aaccepts an award from Hanna Hopper, volunteer services coordinator at the Georgetown Veterans Home. AMVETS of Hillsboro Post 61 was also honored. That photo appeared in Friday’s edition of The Times-Gazette.

Gerald “Buzzard” Wilkin receives a special token of appreciation from Hanna Hopper, volunteer services coordinator at the Georgetown Veterans Home. “When I need someone and can’t get a hold of anyone in Highland County, I call Buzzard,” Hopper said. “He rescues me every time I need someone.”