Greenfield Police Department reports

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:

June 11

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Sarah Watson, 25, Greenfield, was issued a citation for no operator’s license.

Heather Johnson, 30, Greenfield, was arrested for complicity to theft.

Jennifer Johnson, 30, Greenfield, was arrested for theft.

June 12

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

June 12, 2018

Mandy J. Knisley, 41, Greenfield, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and disorderly conduct by intoxication.

Willie Scott, 21, Greenfield, was arrested for obstruction and littering.

INCIDENTS

At 2:20 p.m., Buck’s Tire Service, Greenfield, reported someone damaged a vehicle on their lot without permission.

At 10:20 p.m., a resident in the 200 block of North Seventh Street reported someone entered their residence without permission and removed property.

June 13

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Joann Shapley, 39, Greenfield, was issued a citation for driving under suspension.

Logan Davis, 23, Greenfield, was arrested for disorderly conduct by intoxication and possession of drug paraphernalia.

INCIDENTS

At 12:19 a.m., a resident in the 400 block of North Washington Street reported someone entered their residence without permission and removed property.

At 2:44 p.m., a resident in the 600 block of South Street reported someone caused damage to their vehicle without permission.