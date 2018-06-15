Greenfield Police Department reports

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:
June 11
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Sarah Watson, 25, Greenfield, was issued a citation for no operator’s license.
Heather Johnson, 30, Greenfield, was arrested for complicity to theft.
Jennifer Johnson, 30, Greenfield, was arrested for theft.
June 12
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
June 12, 2018
Mandy J. Knisley, 41, Greenfield, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and disorderly conduct by intoxication.
Willie Scott, 21, Greenfield, was arrested for obstruction and littering.
INCIDENTS
At 2:20 p.m., Buck’s Tire Service, Greenfield, reported someone damaged a vehicle on their lot without permission.
At 10:20 p.m., a resident in the 200 block of North Seventh Street reported someone entered their residence without permission and removed property.
June 13
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Joann Shapley, 39, Greenfield, was issued a citation for driving under suspension.
Logan Davis, 23, Greenfield, was arrested for disorderly conduct by intoxication and possession of drug paraphernalia.
INCIDENTS
At 12:19 a.m., a resident in the 400 block of North Washington Street reported someone entered their residence without permission and removed property.
At 2:44 p.m., a resident in the 600 block of South Street reported someone caused damage to their vehicle without permission.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU