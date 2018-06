The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

June 13

Arrests/CITATIONS

Mark Hibbs, 37, of New Vienna, was arrested on an outstanding bench warrant.

Jonathan Zuniga, 27, of Hillsboro, was arrested on an outstanding bench warrant.

Christopher Powell, 36, of Hillsboro, was arrested on an outstanding bench warrant.

Nicholas Glaser, 27, of Hillsboro, was arrested on an outstanding bench warrant.