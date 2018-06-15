College education news

Debruin graduates from UD

Dallas Debruin, of Greenfield, was among the record 1,510 undergraduates who received degrees from the University of Dayton during the spring commencement ceremony Sunday, May 6, in University of Dayton Arena.

Bohl rising Wooster senior

Katherine Bohl, a graduate of Eastern Brown High School and a rising senior biology major at The College of Wooster, received the Miles Q. White Prize awarded to a junior biology major attaining the highest standing in introductory biology at Wooster’s 48th annual Dr. David W. Dewald Recognition Banquet.

University of Dayton Dean’s List

The following local residents earned a spot on the University of Dayton’s spring 2018 dean’s list for achieving a minimum 3.5 GPA: Dallas Debruin of Greenfield, Lane Frost of Leesburg, Cheyney Myers of Hillsboro and Emily Shanahan of Hillsboro.

This information was compiled from news releases sent to The Times-Gazette.