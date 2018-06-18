Hillsboro Police Department reports

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:June 15

INCIDENTS

At 4:05 a.m., police dapartment responded to the 100 block of North West Street to investigate a complaint of a male and a female possibly arguing in the area. Officers were able to locate a male and a female and during the investigation it was found that Sherry Kirby, 39, of Hillsboro, had struck a male resulting in injury. Kirby was charged with domestic violence and transported to the Highland County Jail.

ACCIDENT

At 8:24 a.m., the police department responded to a business in the 1400 block of North High Street for a report of a two-car crash. Upon arrival, Carmon Huddleston of Hillsboro stated he was pulling out of the business when a vehicle driven by Archie Shelton Jr. of Hillsboro was driving by the parking lot southbound and hit Huddleston’s vehicle on the right side.

At 2:45 p.m., the police department responded to the 1100 block of North High Street for a report of a two-car crash in a parking lot of a business. Upon arrival, Daniel Stephens of Fayetteville advised a vehicle in front of him started backing up. He attempted to back his vehicle up to get out of the way when he failed to see a vehicle driven byJulie Adkins of Mt. Orab behind him, causing him to back into the front end of Adkins’ vehicle.

June 16

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

A female juvenile was charged with being an unruly juvenile.

Harold Chaney Jr., of Hillsboro, was cited for driving under suspension and failure to obey a traffic control device.

Brianna Lalonde, 26, of Wilmington, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Chance Carson, 23, of Martinsville, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

INCIDENT

At 6:49 p.m., the police department went to the 400 block of West Main Street while investigating a recovered stolen vehicle. After knocking on the front door, an officer observed the tenant inside hiding syringes. After the male, Steven Oleary, 37, of Hillsboro, answered the door he was advised of what the officer observed and handed the metal tin of syringes to the officer. On the floor was a black plastic baggie containing a dark substance that Oleary stated was heroin. Also, a suboxone pill was located that Oleary did not have a prescription for. Oleary was charged with fifth-degree felony possession of drugs, first-degree misdemeanor possession of drugs and second-degree misdemeanor drug abuse instruments and was transported to the Highland County Jail.

June 17

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Joseph Simmons Jr., 30, of Jackson, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Thomas Williams, 40, of Hillsboro, was arrested for an outstanding theft by deception charge.

Kyra Brown, 27, of Hillsboro, was cited for disorderly conduct.

Tabatha Brown, 48, of Hillsboro, was cited for disorderly conduct.