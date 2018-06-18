Highland County Sheriff’s Office reports

Sheriff Donnie Barrera reports for the week of June 11-17, the Highland County Sheriff’s Office received 317 911 calls, answered 144 requests for service, dispatched 127 fire and EMS runs, took 29 offense reports and investigated three traffic crashes.

At 6:39 a.m. on June 11 a citizen on Spikard Road called the sheriff’s office to report someone had just attempted to break into her vehicle. The caller was alerted by the sound of her car alarm and witnessed a subject wearing a dark colored hooded jacket and jeans fleeing down Spikard Road toward U.S. Route 50. A deputy was dispatched to patrol the area, but did not locate the suspect.

Deputies were dispatched to the 3000 block of Sharpsville Road at 1:07 a.m. on June 12 after receiving a 911 call of a mentally unstable male with a knife. Deputies found the subject inside his neighbor’s home still holding the knife. The subject was disarmed without incident and later transported to Highland District Hospital for mental evaluation.

A Bectal Road resident came to the sheriff’s office at 12 p.m. on June 13 to report the theft of a camper. Sometime between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m., an unknown suspect took a 30-foot Wildwood camper from beside the complainant’s garage in the 9000 block of Bectal Road. A deputy took a report.