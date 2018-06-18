Hillsboro library highlighting local authors

The Hillsboro library’s summer reading program is well underway, and this upcoming Saturday will feature an event highlighting the area’s writers.

“We’re really excited about our Local Authors Day,” said event organizer Sarah Davidson. “We want to give the community a chance to see some of the talent that is right in our own backyard.”

Patrons can visit with the authors, buy their books, and get books signed. In addition, throughout the day authors will have half-hour or hour sessions for live readings as well as question and answer periods.

“A complete schedule will be available the day of the event,” Davidson said.

Five different area authors will be hosting sessions and discussing their books which range from fiction and nonfiction to poetry and children’s books.

Refreshments will also be served.

“We encourage everyone to come out for the day and meet these talented writers,” Davidson said.

The Hillsboro Library’s Local Authors Day is Saturday, June 23, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, call the library at 937-393-3114, or visit the library’s Facebook page by searching “Highland County District Library of Ohio.”

Submitted by Sarah Allen, Highland County District Library.

Special event scheduled for Saturday, June 23