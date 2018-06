Hillsboro High School class of 1978 holds 40-year reunion

The Hillsboro High School class of 1978 met Saturday, June 16 at the Ponderosa Banquet Center for its 40-year reunion. There were 45 class members present. Pictured above are (kneeling, l-r) Chris Fenner, Debbie Griffith Brice, Jerry Bach, Rocky Ferrell, Larry Burns, Jerry Cochran, Mark Porter, Don Webster and Joe Hopkins; (second row, l-r) Scott Fenner, Sandy McKenzie Shoemaker, Tim Shoemaker, Melody Higgins Evans, Ronnie Rhoads, Jill Norris Ortega, Ronnie McLaughlin, Elaine McIntyre Kelch, Susan Gregory Conley, Marti Elliott South, Sharon Heistand Mays, Cheryl Hoover Knight, Kim Hunter Allen, Marilyn Hasting Heflin, Shirley Haag, Poochie Johnson O’Hara, Wynette Potts Lamb and Rick Main; (back row, l-r) Randy Dyer, Mark Ferguson, Tim Lyons, David Fenner, David Skoog, Cheryl Caplinger Gordon, Kim Gleadle McLaughlin, Julie Jones Barreras, Rick Kelch, Patty Vergamini Guagliardo, Caroline Colthar Irons, Kelley Walker, Tom Burwinkel, Larry Armstrong, Donnie Barrera, Stephanie Jackson Bobb and Dale Zornes.

