L-C team 4th in State Envirothon

A Lynchburg-Clay High School finished in fourth place when the Ohio Federation of Soil and Water Conservation District’s held its annual State Envirothon on June 11-12 at Cedarville University in Greene County.

The top four scoring teams from each of the five Area Envirothons were eligible to participate in the State Envirothon. This year, both the Lynchburg-Clay Mustang team and the Lynchburg-Clay Gold team, coached by Lara Hamilton, scored high enough in the Area 5 event to receive the honor of competing in the state contest.

The Envirothon is designed to stimulate, reinforce and enhance interest in the environment and natural resources among high school students. The competition tests students’ knowledge of soils, forestry, wildlife, aquatic ecology and the current environmental issues.

Each student on an Envirothon team is challenged to contribute his or her personal best, but the score that counts at the end of the Envirothon is the combined team score. Once the results were tallied, the Lynchburg-Clay Mustang team won first place in the soils category and was fourth overall in the state competition.

Submitted by Pam Bushelman, Highland SWCD district operations manager.

The Lynchburg-Clay Mustang Team recently placed fourth in State Envirothon. Pictured, from left, are Allison Kohus, Leah Bauer, Kara Williams, Kurt Hamilton and Austin Leininger. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/06/web1_Envirothon-pic-1.jpg The Lynchburg-Clay Mustang Team recently placed fourth in State Envirothon. Pictured, from left, are Allison Kohus, Leah Bauer, Kara Williams, Kurt Hamilton and Austin Leininger.