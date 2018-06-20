Adams coming to Leesburg Friends Church

Gospel singer Katelyne Adams will make a return performance at 10 a.m. Sunday, July 1 at the Leesburg Friends Church.

Adams began singing gospel music at the age of 8 years old. Since that time she has appeared on the “Shotgun Red Variety Show” on RFD TV twice, has opened for artists Karen Peck and New River, Lulu Roman from “Hee Haw” and sange with Gordon Mote from the Gaithers, The Nelons, and many others.

“I have been so blessed to have been given the opportunity to sing at some amazing places,” Adams said. “I sing wherever God calls me to go.”

A new gospel album is in Adams’ plans for the near future as she continues to anticipate what God has planned for her next. She said she looks forward to being with the Leesburg congregation on July 1.

Pastor John Fitzgerald invites the pubic to hear Adams.

Submitted by Richard Edwards.

