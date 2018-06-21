Hillsboro Garden Club holds June meeting

Vice President Shelly Rayburn called the June 19 meeting of the Hillsboro Garden Club to order with members standing for the Pledge of Allegiance. Roll call showed 16 members present, four absent and no guests. The roll call question was, “What is your new perennial this year?”

The gardening tip was: when planting tomatoes, add ½ cup of bone meal, ½ cup of dolomite lime, ¼ cup of G & B tomato soil fertilizer and two handfuls of worm casings.

Opening the business meeting, the May meeting minutes were accepted. Treasurer Ruth Anna Duff’s report was also accepted. There were no sunshine cards to be sent. The horticulture arrangement was brought in by Beryl Gruelle.

Larry Moore reported on the replacement lighting in the upper deck area of the Floral Hall at the Highland County Fairgrounds. Nancy Baldwin reported on the repairs to the concrete floor and replacement carpeting, to be done in July. Carol Gorby reported on the dehumidifiers to be purchased. All three reports were discussed by the members present, and the motions were passed with all in favor.

Gorby also reported on the upcoming state conference of the Ohio Association of Garden Clubs that will be held June 25-27 at Deer Creek State Park.

As there was no program, the meeting was adjourned. Refreshments were provided by Shelly Rayburn, Dena Benner and Connie Hilliard.

The next meeting will be held on July 24 and will start at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will begin with a potluck. Bring a covered dish to share and drinks will be provided.

Submitted by Jennifer West, Hillsboro Garden Club.