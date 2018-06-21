The 2018 4-H Style Revue and Awards Night, where 4-H members will be modeling their clothing outfits for the year, will be held at Southern State Community College on July 12 at 6:30 p.m. in the Patriot Center.

This is always one of the highlights of the 4-H year. The clothing projects will be judged on July 10 and all the summer judging projects will have awards presented during the program. Ohio State Fair participants will also be announced during the awards ceremony.

The top models will be chosen at the Style Revue on Sept. 1 at 2:30 p.m. in the Multi-Purpose Building during the Highland County Fair. There will not be an awards program at the fair for the summer judged 4-H projects.

If you are looking to see passionate, outstanding youth, visit for the 4-H Style Revue and Awards Night on July 12 and mark your calendar to see the Style Revue on Sept. 2 at the Highland County Fair. Also, 4-H members will receive their awards at the Jr. Fair awards ceremony for all other projects on Sept. 5 starting at 7 p.m. Everyone is invited to come and see the 4-H members and their projects.

Submitted by Tammy Newsome, office associate, OSU Extension, Highland County.