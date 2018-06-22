CLOVER CORNER

The Fab Five 4-H Club recently came together at Liberty Park to help the caretakers of the veteran’s memorial to keep the grounds looking at its best.

There were 27 of 34 excited 4-H members who came to mulch the entire memorial. All the members were happy to be a part of a community service project that was bettering a memorial for those who protect the country’s freedoms by making the ultimate sacrifice.

The caretakers, Rick Tipton and Sherry Hixson, were grateful and appreciative for the materials donated to the memorial. They would like to thank the following people: Fab Five 4-H Club, Lowe’s in Hillsboro, Jared Warner, Mark Lerch, Abbott’s Shirt Shack and Sheila O’Cull from the Home Depot in Lebanon.

The entire project was a success for the caretakers, the donors and the Fab Five 4-H Club. Community service projects such as these provide a hands-on learning experience which is described in the 4H mission and motto: “To assist youth and adults working with those youth, to gain additional knowledge, life skills, and attitudes that will further their development as self-directing, contributing, and productive members of society. To make the best better.”

Aubrey McKenzie is the news reporter for the Fab Five 4-H Club.

Fab Five 4-H Club members and other volunteers are pictured with Liberty Park Veteran’s Memorial caretakers Rick Tipton and Sherry Hixson. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/06/web1_Clover-pic.jpg Fab Five 4-H Club members and other volunteers are pictured with Liberty Park Veteran’s Memorial caretakers Rick Tipton and Sherry Hixson.

Fab Five spruces up Liberty Park vets memorial