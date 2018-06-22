College education news

Findlay graduates

More than 730 graduates were recognized for earning doctoral, master’s, bachelor’s or associate degrees from the University of Findlay for the academic year 2017 -18.

Local students include: Mallory Mullenix, of Hillsboro, received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree; and Victoria Walker, of Hillsboro, received Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Business and Marketing and Animal Science degrees.

Sowders on dean’s list

Joy Sowders, of Hillsboro, was named to the Mount St. Joseph University’s Spring 2018 Dean’s List. Sowders is a senior in the field of Nursing-RN to BSN. To qualify for the dean’s list, an undergraduate student must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher while enrolled in six hours or more of course work for a letter grade. Sowders was among the 43 percent of students named to the Mount St. Joseph University’s Spring 2018 Dean’s List.

Wilmington Dean’s List

A number of area students have been named to the dean’s list at Wilmington College for the Spring 2018 semester. To be considered for this honor, students must be enrolled full time and have completed the term with a minimum 3.5 grade point average.

GREENFIELD – Sydney M. Barton, Parrett Road., senior, 4.0 grade point average; Tara A. Karnes, Karnes Rd., senior, 4.0 grade point average; and James G. Stobaugh, Karnes Rd., junior.

HILLBORO – Clyde D. Snow, East Prospect Rd., senior; Kylie S. Allen, U.S. Route 62 N., senior; John M. Attinger, Watson Rd., senior; Danielle M. Coleman, Vaughn Ave., senior, 4.0 grade point average; Jordan E. Crum, Crum Rd., senior, 4.0 grade point average; Colton R. Faulconer, Petersburg Rd., senior; Lauren M. Grover, Slate Hill Rd., junior; Ryan P. Hagan, Woodland Drive, junior; Courtney R. Hall, Murray Rd., senior; Ashleigh D. Harless, U.S. Route 62., junior; Chloe M. Harless, East New Market Rd., senior, 4.0 grade point average; Kayla J. Morgan, SR 247, senior; Natalie N. Stanley, E. Berrysville Rd., senior; and Tiffany B. Zwiesler, Richard St., senior, 4.0 grade point average.

LEESBURG – Danielle D. Butler, U.S. Route 62 N., senior, 4.0 grade point average; Brittany L. Cox, Caplinger Ln., senior; Kaitlin E. Evans, Brown St., senior, 4.0 grade point average; and Dustin J. Willey, junior.

LYNCHBURG – Hannah M. Binkley, Oakgrove Rd., freshman; Tyler R. Barton, Dade Rd., junior; Tyler C. Kingus, Anderson State Rd., sophomore; Brandon W. McCammon, Limerick Drive, sophomore; Madison E. Mechlin, SR 251, senior; Molly A. Pratt, Shaffer Rd., senior; Allyson R. Shaefer, Shaffer Rd., senior; and George G. Thompson, SR 134, junior.

NEW VIENNA – Marissa E. Williams, East Fork Rd., senior.

SARDINIA – Yvonne M. Price, Mowrystown Rd., junior; and Olivia M. Wendel, Fite Hauck Rd., sophomore.

WINCHESTER – Allison N. Harper, Berry Rd., senior.

This story was compiled from several news releases sent to The Times-Gazette.