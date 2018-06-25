Hillsboro Police Department reports

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

June 19

ACCIDENT

Jerry Fyffe, of Hillsboro, parked in a parking area on the north side of the roadway on West Main Street. There are no marked lanes on the north side of roadway. Fyffe opened his door to get out of the vehicle. Adam McGowan, 35, of Hillsboro, was headed westbound on West Main Street and struck the opened door of Fyffe’s vehicle. The are no marked lanes on the north side of the roadway, however the center line veers to the left in this area. McGowan was very close to where Jerry Fyffe was parked when the accident occurred and the roadway was very wide. McGowan was cited for assured clear distance ahead and failure to display operator’s license.

June 20

ACCIDENTS

Laura Jones, 42, of Leesburg, was southbound in a vehicle on SR 73 when the vehicle in front of her stopped suddenly causing her to brake abruptly. She stated that she was almost stopped completely when her vehicle was struck in the rear by a vehicle driven Tracy Sexton, 53, of Hillsboro. Disabling damage was reported on both vehicles. Sexton was cited for assured clear distance ahead.

Melody Reno, 62, of Hillsboro, was traveling southbound on Careytown Road approaching the intersection of Harry Sauner Road. Raymond Darnell, 25, of Hillsboro, was stopped in a vehicle at the intersection ahead of Reno’s vehicle waiting for traffic to clear. Reno’s vehicle struck Darnell’s vehicle in a rear-end type collision causing minor damage to both units.

At approximately 10:02 p.m., the police department responded to a business in the 1400 block of North High Street for a report of a two-car crash. Upon investigation, Brandon Pointer, of Hillsboro, was behind a vehicle driven by Zita Monteith, of Hillsboro, in the drive through of the business. Pointer’s vehicle moved forward striking the rear end of Monteith’s vehicle causing minor damage to both vehicles. Pointer was issued a citation for driving under suspension.

June 23

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Trenton Hibbs, 20, of New Vienna, was arrested on three outstanding warrants.

Crystal Wilver, 40, of Cincinnati, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.