Summer 4-H project judging

On Tuesday, July 10 beginning at 9 a.m. all 4-H food and nutrition, clothing and textiles, health, money management, genealogy, home furnishing, creative arts projects and several special interest projects will be judged at Hillsboro High School.

The event information was previously submitted to The Times-Gazette with an incorrect date.

County 4-H advisers have complete summer judging schedules or schedules can be found at Highland.osu.edu. All members should have received a postcard with the web address to the judging schedule. Any 4-H members with questions should check with their advisers or call the Highland County Extension Office at 937-393-1918.

If it is not possible for a member to attend judging, call the Extension Office for an appointment to complete make-up judging on July 17. Late projects will be graded, but are not eligible for outstanding awards.

Submitted by Tammy, office associate, OSU Extension, Highland County.