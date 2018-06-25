OSU dean’s list, graduates

The Ohio State University has announced that the following Highland County residents were named to the spring 2018 dean’s list. Criteria for qualifying for the list varies by college, but most require a minimum of 12 graded credit hours with a 3.5 GPA or higher.

Dean’s List

Goddard, Kimberly Brooke, Greenfield; Henry, Thomas Michael, Greenfield; Olaker, Veronica Roseanne, Greenfield; Brown, Grant Larson, Hillsboro; Burwinkel, Kelli Ann, Hillsboro; Colliver, Chase Samuel, Hillsboro; Heskett, John, Hillsboro; Kidder, Austin, Hillsboro; Kidder, Peyton Eileen, Hillsboro; Manning, Brittany Ann, Hillsboro; Opst, Bree Anne, Hillsboro; Smith, Madison Marie, Hillsboro; Stanforth, Taylor Shareese, Hillsboro; Tamborski, Elizabeth Raphael, Hillsboro; Weidenborner, Max Aaron, Hillsboro; Teeters, Emily, Leesburg; Little, Allison Elizabeth, Lynchburg; Spaeth, Brittany Lane, Lynchburg; Sapp, William Anthony, Sardinia.

•••••

Ohio State also announced that degrees were conferred upon the following Highland County residents at spring 2018 commencement exercises:

OSU Degrees

Burwinkel, Kelli Ann, Hillsboro, Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude; Davis, Taylor Marie, Hillsboro, Bachelor of Science in Agriculture; Oglesby, Morgan, Hillsboro, Bachelor of Science Health & Rehabilitation Science; Otworth, Joseph Michael, Hillsboro, Bachelor of Arts; Stanforth, Taylor Shareese, Hillsboro, Bachelor of Science in Dental Hygiene; Weidenborner, Max Aaron, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Knisley, Benjamin Edward, Lynchburg, Bachelor of Science Geographic Information Science.