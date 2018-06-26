Youth featured in ‘Mary Poppins Jr.’ production

Disney’s “Mary Poppins Jr.” comes to Bainbridge this Friday and Saturday, June 29 and 30 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, July 1 at 3 p.m.

Fifty-five children from five area counties are participating in the Paxton Theatre Foundation’s Summer Children’s Theatre program this year. The talented kids, including first through 12th graders, have been hard at work over the past four weeks preparing for the weekend performances.

Based on one of the most popular Disney movies of all time and the Broadway musical that played for over 2,500 performances and received multiple Olivier and Tony Awards nominations, Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s “Mary Poppins” is capturing hearts in a whole new way – as a practically perfect Broadway junior musical.

“We are so excited to have the kids back with us at the Paxton. The summer children’s production is our favorite time of year here at the Paxton. The place just comes alive and is filled with such energy when the kids take to the stage,” said Tim Koehl, Paxton Foundation president.

Doors and the box office open at 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday with the performances starting at 7 p.m. Doors open at 2 p.m. on Sunday with the performance starting at 3 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for students, and are free for those 2 years and younger. Tickets and additional information are available online at paxtontheatre.org, or by calling 740- 634-3333.

The Paxton Theatre is located at 133 E. Main St., Bainbridge. For more information please visit www.PaxtonTheatre.org.

In the November election of 1907, the residents of Paxton Township marked their ballots in support of erecting a new township hall on the corner of Main and Maple streets in Bainbridge. The new Paxton Township Hall featured a large theatre seating more than 500. Early shows included live theatre, movies, minstrels, vaudevilles, magic shows and other entertainment. The early ’60s brought the start of the Paint Valley Jamboree, currently operating in its 54th continuous season. Today, the Paxton Theatre offers a variety of live, family-friendly entertainment to audiences young and old.

