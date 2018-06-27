Highland County Grazing Workshop

An informational grazing workshop will be held at the Millstone Creek Farm, 9061 Grabill Road, Hillsboro, on July 24 from 6-9 p.m.

This is a colloborative event hosted by the Highland Soil and Water Conservation District, the Ohio Department of Agriculture, USDA NRCS, the Ohio State University Extension and the ODNR, Division of Wildlife to provide opportunities for farmers to learn new advanced techniques.

Topics of discussion will include: Pasture Management, Beef Cattle Updates, Warm Season Grass Pastures, Conservation Programs, and the History of the Millstone Creek Farm.

It will be an educational evening to learn how unique grazing opportunities can be incorporated into your farm to promote water quality, soil health and increase sustainability.

Lunch will be provided by the Highland County Cattlemen Association and Union Stockyards.

If you would like to be attend, email your reservations to pam.bushelman@oh.nacdnet.net or call the SWCD office at 937-393-1922 ext. 3.

Note that a bridge is out on Grabill Road, so you will need to enter from SR 73 and Roundhead Road.

Submitted by Pam Bushelman, Highland SWCD district operations manager.

Cattle graze at a farm owned by Hillsboro area resident Tim Shoemaker on Grabill Road. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/06/web1_Shoemaker-Grazing-pic.jpg Cattle graze at a farm owned by Hillsboro area resident Tim Shoemaker on Grabill Road.