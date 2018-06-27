The Highland Humane Society Pet of the Week is Barkley, an approximately 3-year-old neutered male Jack Russell. Barkley came to the Humane Society Animal Shelter as a stray dog that nobody has claimed. He is a friendly, nice dog to have around. “We’re not sure how well he will do with other dogs or cats. He really wants to be outside all the time. Whoever adopts Barkley will need to have a fenced in yard as Barkley is a runner,” the Humane Society said in news release. It is kitten season and the animal shelter has lots of kittens and their mothers that are available for adoption. If you could give Barkley a good forever home, or any of our kittens, cats or dogs at the shelter, contact the Humane Society at 9331 SR 124, P.O. Box 471, Hillsboro, or call the shelter at 937-393-2110. The shelter is open Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. It is closed Sunday and Monday.

The Highland Humane Society Pet of the Week is Barkley, an approximately 3-year-old neutered male Jack Russell. Barkley came to the Humane Society Animal Shelter as a stray dog that nobody has claimed. He is a friendly, nice dog to have around. “We’re not sure how well he will do with other dogs or cats. He really wants to be outside all the time. Whoever adopts Barkley will need to have a fenced in yard as Barkley is a runner,” the Humane Society said in news release. It is kitten season and the animal shelter has lots of kittens and their mothers that are available for adoption. If you could give Barkley a good forever home, or any of our kittens, cats or dogs at the shelter, contact the Humane Society at 9331 SR 124, P.O. Box 471, Hillsboro, or call the shelter at 937-393-2110. The shelter is open Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. It is closed Sunday and Monday. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/06/web1_Pet-ofWeek-pic.jpg The Highland Humane Society Pet of the Week is Barkley, an approximately 3-year-old neutered male Jack Russell. Barkley came to the Humane Society Animal Shelter as a stray dog that nobody has claimed. He is a friendly, nice dog to have around. “We’re not sure how well he will do with other dogs or cats. He really wants to be outside all the time. Whoever adopts Barkley will need to have a fenced in yard as Barkley is a runner,” the Humane Society said in news release. It is kitten season and the animal shelter has lots of kittens and their mothers that are available for adoption. If you could give Barkley a good forever home, or any of our kittens, cats or dogs at the shelter, contact the Humane Society at 9331 SR 124, P.O. Box 471, Hillsboro, or call the shelter at 937-393-2110. The shelter is open Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. It is closed Sunday and Monday.