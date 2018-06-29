Hillsboro Police Department reports

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

June 24

INCIDENT

At 10:38 a.m., the police department responded to a business in the 500 block of Harry Sauner Road and took a report in reference to a female who advised while her vehicle was parked at the business, someone had pushed a cart into it.

June 25

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Matthew Garman, 33, of Hillsboro, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Joseph Trivett, 34, of Hillsboro, was arrested on an outstanding warrant and outstanding charges for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

June 28

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Daniel Downard, 32, of Portsmouth, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Kawliga Barnes, 33, of New Vienna, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Donald McCoppin, 84, of Hillsboro, was cited for failure to obey a traffic control device.