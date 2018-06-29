Greenfield Police Department reports

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:

June 26

INCIDENT

At 4:55 a.m., a resident in the 1000 block of Spring Street reported someone entered their residence and removed property without permission.

June 27

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Andrew Ward, 22, Greenfield, was issued a citation for driving under suspension.

June 28

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Jonathon Madden, 30, Greenfield, was arrested for criminal trespass and domestic menacing.

Daniel Fitzpatrick, 32, Greenfield, was arrested for a parole violation and failure to appear.

Michael Roberts Jr., 39, Bethel, was arrested for driving under suspension, possession of drug paraphernalia and illegal assembly.

Natasha Howard, 23, Greenfield, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and illegal assembly.