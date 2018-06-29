Fairfield FFA members attend leadership camp

Fairfield FFA members set out June 22 for FFA Camp Muskingum. Four members attended the Ohio Leadership Camp including Teigan Thackston, Bre Flint, Alexis Tompkins and Paige Teeters. They spent four days and three nights at camp making new friends and lifelong memories. They were involved in a 360 Influence Conference held by the National FFA where they learned how to be a positive leader, influence, and impact on their chapter, community and world. They also participated in a talent show, water games, motor boating, swimming and more. They described camp as an “unforgettable experience” and said they can’t wait to put what they learned into action in their hometown. Pictured, from left, are Thackston, Teeters, Tompkins and Flint.

