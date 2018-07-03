HDH welcomes new pathologist

Highland District Hospital hass announced that Dr. Shagufta Khan will be joining its medical staff.

Khan has been board certified by the American Board of Pathology, Anatomic and Clinical Pathology since 1998, currently serves as an associate professor at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the College of Medicine, and is the director of the Residency Training Program. Her professional practice includes experience in general and surgical pathology, cytopathology, breast pathology, and gynecological pathology.

She is currently a Fellow of the College of American Pathologists, a member of the United States and Canadian Academy of Pathology, and also a member of both the College of American Pathologists and the American Society for Clinical Pathology.

Submitted by Ashlee D. Cheesbro, marketing manager, Highland District Hospital.

