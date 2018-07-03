Church Women United to assemble hygiene kits

Church Women United of Highland County is asking for donations of items to supply Church World Services hygiene kits. In the face of natural disasters, violence, or grinding poverty, hygiene kits can mean the difference between sickness and health for struggling families.

The following supplies are needed: hand towels measuring 15 inches by 28 inches to 16 inches by 32 inches (no fingertip, bath, dish towel or micro-fiber), washcloths, wide-tooth combs, fingernail or toenail clippers, bath-size bars of soap in the wrapper, tooth brushes, and standard size Band-Aids.

The items will be placed inside one-gallon plastic zipper closure bags. Toothpaste tubes will be added to each hygiene kit just prior to their final journey.

Donations of these items, as well as monetary donations for shipping costs, are welcome.

The kits will be assembled the evening of Aug. 13. Volunteers are welcome to join the Churcdh Women United. Donated items can be dropped off in advance. For more information, visit cwskits.org or contact Valeta Doorneweerd at (937) 661-6087.

Submitted by Jennifer West.