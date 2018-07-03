Hillsboro FFA landscapes for stockyards

Thirteen members of the Hillsboro FFA Chapter volunteered their services to help replant and relandscape around the United Produces Inc. (UPI) Stockyards office on June 12.

Members started the day by planting new shrubs and bushes around the UPI office. After planting assorted shrubbery the members then worked together to put in new mulch. The new plants and mulch rejuvenated the image of the UPI office and the stockyard itself.

While serving the community, FFA members realized and experienced the impact of teamwork, hard work and responsibility.

FFA member Rhen Williamson said, “It was fun, all of us coming out to help our community. I felt a certain surge of pride after we were done working, and seeing that together we did such a good job. Our hard work paid off and the office looks great.”

The Hillsboro FFA Chapter would like to thank UPI of Hillsboro for allowing members to come and help with the landscaping around the office.

Submitted by Lana Grover, Hillsboro FFA Chapter.

Pictured are Hillsboro FFA members along with the UPI-Hillsboro facility manager (front row, l-r) Kirsten Harp, Heather Burba, Gavin Puckett, Joe Helterbrand and Loraleigh Mayhan; (back row, l-r) UPI-Hillsboro Facility Manager Ben Wheeler, Lana Grover, Lexey Hetzel, Lawton Parry, Rhen Williamson, Riley Burba, Haley Hughes and Alora Brown. Not pictured is Brennen Priest. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/07/web1_FFA-pic.jpg Pictured are Hillsboro FFA members along with the UPI-Hillsboro facility manager (front row, l-r) Kirsten Harp, Heather Burba, Gavin Puckett, Joe Helterbrand and Loraleigh Mayhan; (back row, l-r) UPI-Hillsboro Facility Manager Ben Wheeler, Lana Grover, Lexey Hetzel, Lawton Parry, Rhen Williamson, Riley Burba, Haley Hughes and Alora Brown. Not pictured is Brennen Priest.