Local college news

Miami University graduates

Miami University students who are ranked in the top 20 percent of undergraduate students within each division for second semester of the 2017-18 school year have been named to the dean’s list recognizing academic excellence. The following students with Highland County addresses were named to the list: Luke Gallimore of Hillsboro, Carrie Pickering of Leesburg and Madison Colliver of Hillsboro.

Miami President’s List

Miami University students who are ranked in the top 3 percent of undergraduate students within each division for second semester 2017-18 have been named to the president’s list recognizing academic excellence. Students with Highland County addresses named to the list include: Emma Jacky of Hillsboro, Taylor Bowles of Hillsboro, Caleb Kozuszek of Hillsboro and Mallory Overberg of Hillsboro.

McConnaughey Wittenberg graduate

James McConnaughey, a political science major from Lynchburg, was named to Wittenberg University’s Spring 2018 Dean’s List. McConnaughey was among more than 400 students named to the spring 2018 dean’s list. To qualify, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher.

Current OWU graduate

Emily Current of Leesburg graduated this spring from Ohio Wesleyan University. Current earned a Bachelor of Arts degree.

Wilmington College graduates

Wilmington College conferred 295 Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Science degrees at its 142nd Commencement May 12. Students with Highland County addresses participating in the commencement exercises included:

GREENFIELD – Tara A. Karnes, Karnes Rd., magna cum laude; and Samantha E. Rowe, N 6th St., cum laude.

HILLSBORO – Eric T. Brandenburg Jr., S Taylorville Rd.; Danielle M. Coleman, Vaughn Ave., magna cum laude; Katelyn A. Mowrey, Hook Morgan Rd.; Lacie M Evans, N Taylorsville Rd.; and Jessica D. Clark, St Rt 321, summa cum laude.

LEESBURG – Danielle D. Butler, US Route 62 North, summa cum laude; and Braittany L. Cox, Caplinger Ln., cum laude.

LYNCHBURG – Molly A. Pratt, Shaffer Rd., cum laude; Lindsay M. Rosselott, Wise Rd; Allyson R. Schaefer, Church St., cum laude; Jacob C. Wilson, Spiker Road, cum laude; and Darryl W Iles Jr., Brown County Inn Rd.

NEW VIENNA – Brooke Williams, Tower Dr., cum laude.

SARDINIA – Nathan T. Scott, Matthews Rd.

