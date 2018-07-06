SSCC to host education conference

The 10th annual Building Bridges education conference will be held July 24-27 at the Southern State Community College Central Campus, 100 Hobart Drive, Hillsboro.

The conference is sponsored by both Southern State Community and the Corporation for Ohio Appalachian Development (COAD). All workshop sessions are approved by the Ohio Department of Education, Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, and Step Up To Quality.

The conference is for infant, toddler and preschool teachers, paraprofessionals, special education teachers, pre-K through third grade teachers, and other interested parties. Morning sessions will be held from 8:30-11:30 a.m. and afternoon sessions will be held from 12:30-3:30 p.m. Workshops offered throughout the conference include:

• ELDS Overview, ELDS Social & Emotional Development (Infant/Toddler) and Family Engagement will be presented by Becky Storer, SSCC associate professor;

• ELDS Approaches Toward Learning (Pre-K to Kindergarten) will be presented by Linda Mead of Region 14 SST;

• Leadership-Admin will be presented by Angela Kisor, COAD consultant;

• ELDS Approaches Toward Learning (Infant/Toddler) will be presented by Amanda Atkins, COAD consultant;

• ELDS Social & Emotional Development (Pre-K to Kindergarten) and Prepare, Respond and Recovery-Emergency Preparedness for Continued Operation) will be presented by Debbie Anderson, of COAD Early Care & Education;

• Surviving School Age, Let’s Go Outdoors with School-Agers and Inclusive Practices will be presented by Julie Burchett of COAD Early Care & Education;

• Child Abuse Recognition and Reporting will be presented by Nicolle Moore of Child Focus; and

• Emergency First Aid Training and Communicable Disease Recognition and Prevention will be presented by Sharon Fugate, SSCC instructor.

The cost is $40 per day, which includes a continental breakfast, lunch, materials and prizes. Registration is required by July 17. To register, visit: www.sscc.edu/students/events/building-bridges-conference.shtml and contact Robin Tholen at 937-393-3431 x2671 or RTholen@sscc.edu with any questions.

Submitted by Kris Cross, director of public relations, Southern State Community College.

Annual event to be held July 24-27 in Hillsboro