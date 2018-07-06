SSCC Theatre presents ‘Dead Man Walking’

The SSCC Theatre Company presents Tim Robbins’ “Dead Man Walking,” playing July 27-29 in the Edward K. Daniels Auditorium on the Southern State Community College Central Campus, 100 Hobart Drive, Hillsboro. The Friday and Saturday performances begin at 7:30 p.m.; the Sunday matinee begins at 3:30 p.m.

Based on the successful book and film, Sister Helen Prejean (played by Paula Campagna) receives a letter from death row inmate Matthew Poncelet (Andrew Marler), who is convicted in the killing of two teenagers in Louisiana. While Poncelet was sentenced to death, accomplice Carl Vitello got a lesser sentence of life without parole. As depicted by the press, Poncelet is a volatile criminal who makes references to Hitler as a role model. By becoming Poncelet’s spiritual advisor, Sister Helen is able to get inside the mind of a convicted killer. Through letters and visits, she discovers and understands a man that the rest of the world regards as a cold-blooded killer.

The cast includes: Ryan Elrich, Kevin Evans, Xander Hardin, Madison Hatfield, Emma Horick, Bronwyn Jones, Quinn Pickering-Polstra, Zebadiah Pickering-Polstra, Kara Russell, Eric Silcott, Shane Taylor, Matthew Waits and Sarah Wuellner.

The production team includes: Rainee Angles (director and production design), Zanna Haines (costumes), Benjamin Gullett (public relations), Shane Taylor (stage manager) and Abby Van Brocklin (assistant stage manager). Fulfilling other crew positions are: Brent Angles, Charlotte Brown, D.J. Griffith, Melissa Griffith, Ian Holmes, Rebecca Rust, Micaela Stanton and Kayla Taylor.

Tickets for “Dead Man Walking” are on sale now and can be purchased for $8 at www.sscctheatre.com. At the door, tickets start at $10. A discount of $2 per ticket is available for groups of 10 or more. Credit cards are accepted for online purchases and at the door. Seats for this production are reserved; therefore it is recommended that tickets be purchased early.

For more information on “Dead Man Walking,” visit www.sscctheatre.com.

Submitted by Kris Cross, director of public relations, Southern State Community College.

Critically acclaimed film comes to life on stage July 27-29