HDH has new ED medical director, provider group

Highland District Hospital has announced Dr. Matthew Sanders as the new emergency department medical director.

Born in Wilmington,Sanders graduated from the College of Osteopathic Medicine at Ohio University in 2000, and completed his Emergency Medicine Residency at The Ohio State University Medical Center in 2004. He currently serves on the Ohio Chapter of the American College of Emergency Physicians Board of Directors and is the Chairman/Co-Chairman of the Government Affairs Committee. Dr. Sanders is a member of Community Emergency Medicine Partners (CEMP), which have joined with Highland District Hospital to staff emergency medicine providers to its recently renovated and expanded emergency department.

Beginning July 5, CEMP providers will begin staffing the emergency department at Highland District Hospital.

“Partnering with a new provider group and combining them with our dedicated emergency department team is a continued promise of excellent patient care, and a renewed, focused effort to enhance our patient’s overall experience and satisfaction,” said HDH Vice President of Operations Tim Parry. “We are very excited to welcome Dr. Sanders and the CEMP team to our community. Their experience and leadership will be very valuable as we move forward as an organization.”

Submitted by Ashlee D. Cheesbro, marketing manager, Highland District Hospital.

Sanders https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/07/web1_Sanders-mug.jpg Sanders